Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. 293,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 56,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 81,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

