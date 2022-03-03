Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRDG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $274,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRDG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. 293,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

