Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Up 953.6% in February

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 953.6% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

