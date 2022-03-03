BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

NYSE BRSP opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 75.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,831,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,856,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

