Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Codexis posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 10.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter worth about $5,414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 1.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.00. 40,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.75. Codexis has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $42.01.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

