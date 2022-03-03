Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Earnings of $9.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $9.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.17 and the highest is $9.21. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $5.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $35.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.57 to $39.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $32.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.87 to $33.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,708. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPI opened at $194.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

