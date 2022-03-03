Brokerages Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 56.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. 226,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,082. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

