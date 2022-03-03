Brokerages Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.31. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $81.41. 6,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $81.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

