Brokerages Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Earnings of $7.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to report $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.99 and the highest is $8.76. Anthem reported earnings of $7.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $28.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $32.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $33.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $463.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 52 week low of $309.14 and a 52 week high of $472.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

