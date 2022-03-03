Brokerages Expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) to report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Atreca reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Get Atreca alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,515. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atreca by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 118,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.