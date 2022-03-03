Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.10 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $131.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

CLPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. 923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,878. The stock has a market cap of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

