Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

KINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,694,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 68,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KINS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.26. 609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.73. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

