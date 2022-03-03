Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Upwork reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. Upwork has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326 over the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Upwork by 33.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2,444.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after buying an additional 1,100,226 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $37,576,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Upwork by 1,775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

