Brokerages Set Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Price Target at $9.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.02. 7,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.