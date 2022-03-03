Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Price Target at $64.00

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSS traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.83. 28,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

