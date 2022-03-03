Brokerages Set Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Target Price at $15.25

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.
Several research firms have issued reports on ZEV. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of NYSE ZEV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 499,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,513. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $13.21.
About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.
