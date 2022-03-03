Brokerages Set Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Price Target at $3.95

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTOXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Rotork alerts:

RTOXF stock remained flat at $$4.18 during trading on Friday. Rotork has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.