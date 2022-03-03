Brokerages Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT at $86.45

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Semtech by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,066. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

