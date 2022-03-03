Brokerages Set Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) PT at $6.34

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tellurian stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. 18,382,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,415,307. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.
About Tellurian (Get Rating)
Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
