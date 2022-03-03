Brokerages Set Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) PT at $6.34

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 53.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,400,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 489,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 24.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,691,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 331,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,464,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 24.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. 18,382,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,415,307. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

