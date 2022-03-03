Brokers Set Expectations for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.44.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

PDCE opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 164.24 and a beta of 2.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,010. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

