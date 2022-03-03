Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,220 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $44.48. 89,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.47%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

