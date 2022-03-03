Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.24 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 602.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46,003 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $383.78. 1,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

