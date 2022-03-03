Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after buying an additional 2,355,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after buying an additional 753,750 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,779. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

