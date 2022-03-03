Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.54. 290,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,891,134. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.57 and a 200 day moving average of $281.68. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

