BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

BRP Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 42,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,263. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

