Bryce Roxburgh Purchases 500,000 Shares of Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG) Stock

Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG – Get Rating) Director Bryce Roxburgh purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,016,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$723,000.06.

Shares of CVE RUG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.16. 370,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,595. The firm has a market cap of C$30.79 million and a PE ratio of -10.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. Rugby Mining Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35.

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest in the Otway project, which consists of two contiguous exploration licenses covering an area of 134 square kilometers located in Australia; and 100% interest the Colombia gold project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located in the prolific mid-Cauca gold-copper porphyry belt.

