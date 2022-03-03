Bryce Roxburgh Purchases 500,000 Shares of Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG) Stock

Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG – Get Rating) Director Bryce Roxburgh purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,016,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$723,000.06.
Shares of CVE RUG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.16. 370,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,595. The firm has a market cap of C$30.79 million and a PE ratio of -10.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. Rugby Mining Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35.
Rugby Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
