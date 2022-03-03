BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTRS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

BTRS stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55. BTRS has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of BTRS by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares during the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,976,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 750,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BTRS by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,738,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 641,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

