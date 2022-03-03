Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $77.18. 31,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

