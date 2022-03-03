Bytom One Day Volume Hits $3.68 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Bytom has a market cap of $39.83 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.00255484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001323 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,738,400,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,641,595,494 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.