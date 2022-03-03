C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.87 and last traded at $103.45. Approximately 64,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,414,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.