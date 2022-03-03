Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Shares Up 0.6%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.87. 49,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 227,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.
Separately, CLSA lowered Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.