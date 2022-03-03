Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Shares Up 0.6%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.87. 49,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 227,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Separately, CLSA lowered Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the third quarter worth about $142,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.