Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

CABO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,437.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,569.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,754.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cable One by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 5,503.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 1,845.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cable One by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

