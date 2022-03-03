Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ CCD opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.