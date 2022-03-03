Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ CCD opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

