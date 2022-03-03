Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CGO opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGO. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $165,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

