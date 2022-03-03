California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

