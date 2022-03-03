California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Veritex were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $41.20 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

