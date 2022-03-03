California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Park National were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Park National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRK opened at $135.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

