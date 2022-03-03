California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 391,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

PMT stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 1.08. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

