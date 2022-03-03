California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,237 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.