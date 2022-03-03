California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,366,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 111,284 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.22. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $98.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

