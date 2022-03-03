Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.96. 4,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 226,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLMT. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

