Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 40,139 shares.The stock last traded at $47.24 and had previously closed at $47.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camden National by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the third quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

