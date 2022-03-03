Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$20.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARE. CIBC cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.79.

Shares of TSE ARE traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.80. The company had a trading volume of 465,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$15.34 and a 1 year high of C$22.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$961.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.35.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

