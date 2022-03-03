Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$153.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$153.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “equal wight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CNR traded up C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$158.53. The stock had a trading volume of 273,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$155.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$168.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total transaction of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,101 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,711.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

