Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 237,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,931,007 shares.The stock last traded at $74.14 and had previously closed at $72.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 256,956 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,648,000 after purchasing an additional 866,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $400,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 362.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 253,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 988.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.