Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFPZF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

CFPZF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104. Canfor has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

