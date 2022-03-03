Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 840 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 85,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.38. 302,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,467,824. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.56. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.22 and a 12-month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.