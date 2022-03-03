Capital One Financial Comments on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $79.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $80.46.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($42.54) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

