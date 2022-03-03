Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

Shares of CARA opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $619.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 202,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $557,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

