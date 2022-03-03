Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSII. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.51 million, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after acquiring an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 564,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 150,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

